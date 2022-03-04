Odd semester UG exam of Mangalore University from April 6

P.S. Yadapadithaya (first from left), Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, speaking at the Academic Council meeting, at Rani Abbakka Hall, Mangala Gangothri, in Mangaluru on March 04, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 04, 2022 23:54 IST

No external examiners to be involved in conducting practical examinations

The odd semester examinations of undergraduate courses of Mangalore University for the 2021-22 academic year will commence from April 6, according to the Registrar (Evaluation) P. L. Dharma.

He told the Academic Council meeting of the university on Friday that no external examiners will be involved in conducting the practical examinations for first, third and fifth semester courses this time. Only internal examiners will conduct the practicals, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said that the 40th annual convocation of the university will be conducted on April 16 from 11.30 a.m. Supreme Court judge Justice S. Abdul Nazeer will deliver the convocation address. The Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot who is the Chancellor of universities has said he will also like to speak in the convocations of all universities from now on wards, he said.

As the statute pertaining to holding the convocations presently does not permit for the Governor’s address the council approved an amendment made to the ‘Statute Governing Convocations for Conferring Degrees (Framed Under Section 40 (c) and (d) read with Sections 68 and 69 of Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000) in the meeting on Friday. It is for allowing the Governor to make the keynote address.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university is planning to introduce 10 new courses from the academic year 2022-23. The admission review committee of the university will discuss the subjects/courses to be introduced. There is a move to introduce a Bachelor of Science course in Forensic Science at the University College at Hampankatta in the city from the next academic year, he said.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that B. Thimme Gowda, Vice-Chairman, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, will interact with the college lecturers on March 7 virtually to address issues if any while implementing the new education policy from the academic year 2021-22.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the entire operations of the university’s Finance Department are being computerised now. The university will also conduct a fuel audit. It has also appointed an internal auditor. “The entire asset management of the university is being digitised,” he said.