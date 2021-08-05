Odd semester exams to resume on August 11

MANGALURU

The odd semester examinations of undergraduate and post-graduate courses of Mangalore University of the academic year 2020-21 will resume on August 11, according to Registrar (Evaluation) of the university P.L. Dharma.

The university postponed the examinations, which had resumed on August 2, with effect from August 4, after Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked it to do so to prevent the spread of COVID-19, mainly from those students who came from Kerala for the examinations.

A decision to resume the examinations on August 11 was taken following a meeting the university, the Department of Collegiate Education authorities and the representatives of student unions had with the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday.

Mr. Dharma, in a letter sent to all college principals and chairpersons of postgraduate departments, said that additional examinations will be conducted for such students (including from other States) who are not able to attend the examinations due to COVID-19 and transport-related issues.

The meeting decided that the university should allow the students to appear for the examinations even if they have not paid their fees. And, the fees which are due should be collected before issuing the marks cards. No college should insist that the students pay the fees or fine to issue hall tickets.

All COVID-19 protocols should be followed while conducting the examinations.

Meanwhile, minutes of the meeting issued by the Deputy Commissioner said that those students from Kerala who appear for the examinations should compulsorily produce RT-PCR negative certificate for COVID-19.

The Joint Director of Collegiate Education should supervise the examinations conducted by the autonomous colleges and deemed to be universities. Autonomous colleges and deemed to be universities (Yenepoya, Nitte and Srinivasa) should compulsorily obtain permission of the Joint Director of Collegiate Education before conducting the examinations and opening their colleges.

The hall tickets should be dispatched via WhatsApp or sent by e-mail.

Meanwhile, Mangalore University has been forced to postpone its odd semester examinations thrice due to KSRTC strike, lockdown and finally, instruction from the Deputy Commissioner. The post-graduate students led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on Mangalore University campus on Wednesday against the postponement of the examinations.