Odd semester degree exams to resume today

Mangalore University will resume on Thursday its undergraduate odd semester examinations which had been suspended from April 8 to April 12 due to the strike by the employees of State road transport corporations.

The examinations had begun on April 1.

Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma, who is also in-charge Registrar (administration) of the university, has in a statement said: “The university has decided to go ahead with the undergraduate examinations. The schedule as fixed originally will continue.”

“We request students to take it seriously as the academic year is getting lost, which may affect the coming semester also. With public support as in the case of SSLC and PU students, we appeal the enlightened public to support in whatever manner they can so as to help our young student friends to write the examinations,” he said.

Mr. Dharma told The Hindu that as per the original schedule, the examinations were to be completed by April 28. Now, it will have to be stretched up to May 6 as the examinations postponed will have to be conducted after April 28. The timetable will be announced soon.

He said that the university is planning to conduct special examination for those students who could not attend the examinations due to COVID-19 and transport strike. Hence, if students in areas served exclusively by KSRTC are not able to attend the examinations from Thursday onwards, they need not be apprehensive.

The university is requesting the general public to help such students who cannot reach the examination centres due to the transport strike to help them reach the centres to ensure that they did not miss their papers.