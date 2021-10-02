October 4 last date to submit entries for The Hindu-MCF contests

It is being organised to create awareness about Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The last date for submission of entries for The Hindu-MCF inter-school painting and patriotic solo singing competition is October 4. The organisers have urged schools and students to participate in the contest in large numbers.

Open to students within the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation, the twin contests are being organised to create awareness about Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Indian Independence).

Students can compete in junior (classes 4 to 7) and senior (classes 8 to 10) categories.

The topics for the painting competition for junior category are ‘75th Independence Day celebration’ or ‘Save environment’ or ‘My favourite freedom fighter’. Topics for senior category are ‘Unity in diversity’ or ‘India’s youth in development’ or ‘Indian agricultural scenario’.

Paintings have to be drawn on A3 drawing sheets using water colour while crayons may be used for outlining. Registration is free. The final drawings should be submitted to their respective school offices before October 4.

For the patriotic solo singing competition, participants may record a video of four minutes without any background music in Kannada or Hindi and upload it with the details of the contestant, including name and contact number on Google Drive and send the link mjmthehindu@gmail.com before October 4.

Prizes will be distributed to winners on October 7 at a venue to be informed later. Participants will get participation certificates through their schools.

For information, call Surendra K. Shetty on 9448279124, M.S. Madhav on 9035566695 or The Hindu office on 0824-2417575.