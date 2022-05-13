Observe dengue, malaria prevention day on May 16, says Dakshina Kannada DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has asked people in the district to clear stagnant water in their houses, business establishments and offices on May 16 to help prevent breeding of mosquitoes causing dengue and malaria.

People should spend an hour from 10 a.m. on Monday to clean their air coolers, water tanks, terraces, flowerpots and other spots where mosquitoes are likely to breed in stagnant water. Water stagnant in tender coconut shells, discarded tyres and bottles, cups and plates will give scope for the breeding of mosquitoes.

Dr. Rajendra said that dengue is spreading in neighbouring Kasaragod (Kerala), Udupi, and in some areas of Dakshina Kannada. Hence people should cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the disease.

He said that as it has been raining now, rainwater gets stored in different places creating a conducive atmosphere for the breeding of mosquitoes.

Dr. Rajendra said that people should clear stagnant water on the premises of their establishments at least once a week. If there are cases of fever, people should visit the doctors or nearby primary health centres or hospitals and get their blood tested.