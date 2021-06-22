Objections invited to new system for issuing building licence

MANGALURU

22 June 2021 18:58 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation has published the draft of the proposed single window clearance system for issuing building licence and occupancy certificate on its website www.mangalurucity.mrc.gov.in.

Stakeholders will have to submit objections or suggestions, if any, within 30 days to the civic body, Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a release here on Tuesday.

“In case of no objections, the draft of the proposed single window model shall be finalised and approved,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sridhar said that, at present, to obtain building licence and occupancy certificate, applicants are required to furnish no objection certificate (NOC) and respective clearances from various departments.

The district in-charge secretary of Dakshina Kannada had chaired a meeting on October 10, 2020, which was attended by the representatives of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) and the Association of Engineers and Developers from Mangaluru.

During the meeting, stakeholders highlighted the concern regarding delay and amount of time consumed to procure NOC/clearance from different departments as a major hindrance for on-time completion of the projects.

It was suggested in the meeting that a single window model be put into a place wherein instead of applicants requesting for NOC/clearance from various departments, the builders could apply for NOC/clearance certificates at the corporation, which, in turn, will forward applications to the departments concerned. If the departments concerned do not respond within 30 days, it will be considered as deemed NOC/clearance, the Commissioner said referring to the suggestion given in the meeting.