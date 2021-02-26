Objectionable material found in offering box

Mangaluru

26 February 2021 20:02 IST

Condoms and pamphlets with communally sensitive content were found in the offering box of Babbuswamy Daivastana, a place of worship, in Daddalkad in Urwa Police station limits on Thursday.

The special team of city police, which was formed to trace the accused in the three such separate incidents reported in the city earlier, has been asked to investigate this case also.

The Urwa police said the Daivastana administrators found the objectionable material when they opened the offering box on Thursday morning. The offering box had been opened after a gap of three months. The police said no CCTV camera has been installed either at the Daivastana or in any other buildings in the area.

Advertising

Advertising