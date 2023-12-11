Nursing student found dead

December 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 19-year-old nursing student, hailing from Kerala, was found dead in his hostel room in Valachil in Mangaluru recently.

The Mangaluru Rural police gave the name of the deceased as Sachin Saju, a native of Alappuzha.

The police said Saju was admitted to first-year nursing course at the Srinivas Nursing College on November 30. Because of health problems, Saju did not attend classes since December 6. On December 8, hostel mates found him dead in his room.

(Those under stress and having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)