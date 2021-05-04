MangaluruMANGALURU 04 May 2021 20:10 IST
Nurses leave for Delhi
Updated: 04 May 2021 20:10 IST
With Delhi reporting a steep hike in COVID-19 cases, a first batch of 19 nurses from Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, left on Tuesday for serving in the Manipal Hospital Dwarka in Delhi.
The Manipal Dwarka Hospital had on May 3 requested for support from nursing professionals. The Kasturba hospital management praised the nurses for risking their lives in offering their service and their genuine love for the care of COVID-19 patients, the Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital has said in a release on Tuesday.
