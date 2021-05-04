Mangaluru

Nurses leave for Delhi

The first batch of 19 nurses from Kasturba Hospital in Manipal who left for Delhi, at the international airport in Mangaluru on Tuesday.  

With Delhi reporting a steep hike in COVID-19 cases, a first batch of 19 nurses from Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, left on Tuesday for serving in the Manipal Hospital Dwarka in Delhi.

The Manipal Dwarka Hospital had on May 3 requested for support from nursing professionals. The Kasturba hospital management praised the nurses for risking their lives in offering their service and their genuine love for the care of COVID-19 patients, the Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital has said in a release on Tuesday.

