July 26, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

A nurse in a private hospital in Mangaluru complained to police about being cheated of ₹3.41 lakh in a crypto currency money doubling fraud.

The 31-year-old nurse from Derebail works in a hospital at Kuntikana. In her complaint to the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) station in Mangaluru, she claimed to have received a link on her Instagram account (from Winslet_Keira) offering a part-time job, on July 17.

On clicking the link, she was directed to an unknown person who chatted with her claiming to be the manager of a crypto account. He asked her to invest in crypto currency, promising good returns. She transferred a total of ₹3.41 lakh on various dates to accounts of the accused in Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, DBS Bank, Union Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, the nurse claimed in her complaint filed on July 23.

Twice, she transferred money using Google Pay to accounts of the accused linked to phone numbers 7033959369 and 7033959789.

