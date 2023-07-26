ADVERTISEMENT

Nurse in private hospital loses ₹3.41 lakh in crypto currency fraud in Mangaluru

July 26, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Twice, she transferred money using Google Pay

The Hindu Bureau

The complainant transferred the money to a person who asked her to invest in crypto currency promising high returns. | Photo Credit: V Raju

A nurse in a private hospital in Mangaluru complained to police about being cheated of ₹3.41 lakh in a crypto currency money doubling fraud.

The 31-year-old nurse from Derebail works in a hospital at Kuntikana. In her complaint to the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) station in Mangaluru, she claimed to have received a link on her Instagram account (from Winslet_Keira) offering a part-time job, on July 17.

On clicking the link, she was directed to an unknown person who chatted with her claiming to be the manager of a crypto account. He asked her to invest in crypto currency, promising good returns. She transferred a total of ₹3.41 lakh on various dates to accounts of the accused in Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, DBS Bank, Union Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, the nurse claimed in her complaint filed on July 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Twice, she transferred money using Google Pay to accounts of the accused linked to phone numbers 7033959369 and 7033959789.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US