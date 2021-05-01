Number of ICU beds in Udupi will be increased: DC

Mangaluru

01 May 2021 00:31 IST

Hospitals with space for further expansion of ICU beds should take action, says Jagadeesha

In light of the likely increase of COVID-19 positive cases in Udupi district in the next few days, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Friday asked government and private hospitals to take steps to further increase the number of ICU beds.

Chairing a meeting of the district-level expert committee, Mr. Jagadeesha said hospitals, which have space for further expansion of ICU beds, should take immediate action. The action so taken should not cause any inconvenience in continuing treatment to COVID-19 and other patients.

He asked private hospitals to provide exact details of persons admitted and discharged every day, which will help district administration address issue of shortage of beds, if any, in a proper way.

Asking hospitals to record all details of COVID-19 patients, Mr. Jagadeesha said patients whose condition is not serious should be sent for home isolation. While shifting patients from one hospital to another hospital, information should be passed on to the control room. Stating that there was no shortage of oxygen, Mr. Jagadeesha said hospitals should take care that patients are given right amount of oxygen and there is no wastage. Remdesivir should be given only if patients need, he added.

In terms of testing, Udupi stands second in the state, he said.

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Friday said throat and nasal swabs can be tested at private laboratories if there is more load at the testing centre at the Government Wenlock Hospital. This will prevent delay in getting results, he said.

Chairing a meeting to review COVID-19 preparedness, Mr. Poojary said three new machines were being procured for the testing centre at the Wenlock Hospital at the cost of ₹25 lakh, which will further increase the testing capacity of the centre. These machines will be installed in another three days.

He asked officials to ensure that each of the taluk COVID-19 hospital has 50 ICU beds and this will reduce pressure on the district hospital.

While asking officials to strictly enforce related to covid curfew, Mr. Poojary called upon people to wear masks, ensure social distance and follow other guidelines prescribed by the State government. The village-level task force teams should ensure that those coming to the villages from towns do not spread COVID-19 infection.