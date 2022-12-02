NSUI launches campus gate meet campaign

December 02, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

Dakshina Kannada unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) launched its ‘campus gate meet’ campaign on Friday to highlight the burning issues being faced by students, communicate the same to the government, and get them addressed. Speaking after launching the campaign in front of Sri Devi College in the city, president of the unit Savad Sullia said that there have been frequent delays in Mangalore University announcing the results of various degree students. In addition, students are facing issues relating to getting bus passes, scholarships, admission in hostels. The NSUI will collect data on the same from students during the same and place them before the government for solution. NSUI State general secretary Suhan Alva and others were present.

Protest against move to merge toll fee

Activists and leaders of political parties, who fought for the wounding up of Surathkal toll gate on NH 66, shifted their dharna to Hejmady tollgate on the same highway on Friday, demanding the NHAI not to merge the users’ fee which was being collected at Surathkal with the users’ fee being collected at Hejmady. The NHAI had recently mentioned about the merger stating that a gazette notification has been issued on the same. The protest staged on Friday was symbolic for a day as the combined toll collection has not yet begun at Hejmady.

MESCOM meeting with consumers

MESCOM will conduct a meeting of its consumers at its Kaikamba sub-division office, near Mangaluru, on December 6 from 11 a.m. to noon. It will be on the virtual mode and over phone. The link is https://meet.google.com/ueh-cusw-xkd. Phone 0824-2258202. Grievances of consumers will be addressed in the meeting, a MESCOM release said.

No power supply today

There will be no power supply to some areas in the city on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The areas are Marnamikatta, Kudpady, Nandigudda, Jeppu Bappal, Valencia, Jeppu Majila, Suterpete, Yekkur College of Fisheries, and nearby areas. It is for maintenance works.