NSUI, Congress workers exhibiting goonda culture, says Kateel

State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Wednesday that the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Congress workers have exhibited their goonda culture by creating a ruckus after attacking the house of B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, in Tiptur.

Speaking to media persons here, Mr. Kateel said that the Congress is exhibiting the goonda culture rooted in it as the grand old party has become desperate after losing power in the State. Its workers are now engaged in acts such as setting fire to property, throwing stones and creating arson. The Congress is also fearing that it might not return to power in the State again.

Referring to the DJ Halli riots, Mr. Kateel said that Congress leader Sampatraj was behind torching the house of Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy about two years ago. Now, it appears that the goonda culture of the Congress has resurfaced, he said and added that the police have averted a major mishap at the house of the Minister even as those involved in the attack made an attempt to set fire to clothes.

“It appears like a planned conspiracy as among 15 persons arrested by the police included workers from Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and from other places,” he said.

Condemning the incident, Mr. Kateel, who is also Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, said that if the Congress workers continued the “goonda culture”, the BJP workers might have to react.

The Opposition parties have the right to criticise and launch agitations, mould public opinion in a democratic manner without resorting to violence, he said.