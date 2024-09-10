GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NSUI begins annual campus meet programme in Mangaluru

Published - September 10, 2024 07:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Keerti Ganesh, NSUI State president, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Keerti Ganesh, NSUI State president, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Karnataka unit of National Students Union of India (NSUI) launched the State-level annual campus gate meet programme to know problems of students, on Tuesday in Mangaluru.

Talking to reporters here, NSUI State president Keerti Ganesh said NSUI activists will visit educational institutions in their districts and provide students with links to a Google form in which students can report about their problems. “Theses problems, collected in the one-month-long exercise, will be classified as local, district, and State-level. We will have discussions and come out with a plan of action to resolve them,” Mr. Ganesh said. NSUI stands committed to the cause of students, he added.

On Tuesday, Mr. Ganesh said he visited Mangalore University where students spoke about shortage of permanent lecturers and issuance of marks card. The NSUI activists visited campuses of a few private institutions in Mangaluru, he added.

Mr. Ganesh, who is chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, said the corporation was effectively implementing schemes, which benefits 8,000 beneficiaries. The State government has granted ₹100 crore for the corporation.


