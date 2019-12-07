NSS volunteers to help combat tobacco menace

The National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officers and volunteers will help to combat the tobacco menace by making people aware about the ill-effects of consuming tobacco.

A press release issued here said that Mangalore University organised a workshop for programme officers and volunteers of NSS of Udupi district at the Dr. G. Shankar Government Women’s College here on Saturday. As many as 30 NSS units of various colleges participated in the workshop.

An action plan has been drawn up by the university for NSS volunteers to address the threat posed by tobacco consumption.

NSS programme officers and volunteers took pledge to keep refrain themselves from tobacco and to encourage others also to stay away from this deadly addiction.

Vivek Shetty, Voice of Tobacco Victims patron and cancer surgeon from Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru, said: “Now cancer is being detected at a much early age and one of the reasons is extensive use of tobacco products. If a person initiates tobacco use early in his life, he is more likely to continue this addiction throughout his life. Since, quit rate is very low in tobacco addiction, more efforts must be towards reducing the initiation of tobacco among youth.”

Karnataka Regional Directorate of NSS and State NSS Cell of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, in collaboration with Sambandh Health Foundation, Alamelu Charitable Foundation (ACF) and Narayana Hrudalaya are rolling out the campaign in Mangaluru.

‘Pledge for Life - Tobacco Free Youth’ campaign is inspired by President, Ram Nath Kovind, and supported by Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.