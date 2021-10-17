NSS unit of Yeneopya Deemed to be University gets State awards

MANGALURU

17 October 2021 02:09 IST

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Yenepoya Deemed to be University has been honoured with State-level Best NSS Unit Award and its programme coordinator Ashwini S. Shetty has received the Best NSS State Programme Coordinator Award by the State Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

Registrar of the university Gangadhar Somayaji and Ms. Shetty received the award from Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda in Bengaluru recently, a release from the university said.

A team of the university works on cancer awareness outreach programme in which the university has trained the programme officers and volunteers of Karnataka who in turn create awareness among the community at large, particularly the rural population in early detection of cancer. More than 28,500 NSS volunteers and programme officers have been trained in the State so far, it said.

The NSS unit of the university has adopted five villages. Its volunteers discuss the issues of social relevance, which keep evolving in response to the needs of the community, through regular and special camping activities. Such issues include, health, family welfare and nutrition, environment conservation, social service programmes, programmes for empowerment of women, blood donation campaigns, rescue and relief during calamities, etc.

The NSS unit is actively involved in nutrition programme, women wellness programme, COVID-19 prevention programme, stress management, yoga for health, Swachtha Hi Seva, and Ek Bharath Srest Bharath programmes.

The NSS programme coordinator of the university acted as State Coordinator for Karnataka and collected 2,788 blood units in the 68 camps organised in a day across the State.