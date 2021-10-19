NSS award for University College Hampankatta

Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University College, Bharathi Pilar, and college principal Anasya Rai receiving the State-level Best NSS awards.

MANGALURU

19 October 2021 08:43 IST

Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the college Bharathi Pilar has been honoured with the State-level Best NSS Program Officer

The NSS unit of the University College, Hampankatta, here and its programme officer have bagged State-level awards for 2018-19 from the State Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the college Bharathi Pilar has been honoured with the State-level Best NSS Program Officer. The NSS unit of the college too received the Best NSS unit State award. Principal of the college Anasuya Rai and Ms. Pilar received the award from the Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda in Bengaluru recently, a release said.

