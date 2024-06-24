NSD Varanasi Centre students to perform Hindi Yakshagana in Udupi for two days from June 25

A team of students from the National School of Drama, Varanasi Centre, Uttar Pradesh, who have been learning Yakshagana in Udupi this month, will perform Hindi Yakshagana in the temple town for two days from Tuesday.

The team of 20 students, led by three faculty members, are learning the nuances of Yakshagana from ‘guru’ Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna who manages the Yaksha Sanjeeva Yakshagana Kendra in Udupi since June 3.

They will present the Ekalavya episode, the text of which has been written by Hosthota Manjunatha Bhagavavatha. It was translated into Hindi by Prabhatha Patil and Shobhaa R Tantry.

The first show on Tuesday will be at PPC auditorium at 6 p.m. The second performance on Wednesday will be at Infosys Foundation Kalaranga Academy, also at 6 p.m.

“Both dialogues and songs are in Hindi,” Mr. Suvarna told The Hindu.

He said that the ‘himmela’ artists (background music artists) will be the students of the kendra while the NSD students will present the show as ‘mummela’ artists.

A performer of the kendra, Shantanu Suvarna, said that this was the second batch of NSD Varanasi Centre students learning Yakshagana from Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna. Earlier in 2022, a batch of 20 students had learnt Yakshagana from Mr. Suvarna. The second batch comprised 11 women.

Describing Yakshagana as very fascinating, a student of the centre, Shahil Kumar from Bihar, said that Yakshagana costumes are vibrant and the facial make-up very attractive.

Mr. Kumar said that rigorous activities of students started from 6 a.m. and went on till 6 p.m. and sometimes till 7 p.m. It comprised yoga session in the morning and a break for breakfast and lunch.

He said that students are learning Yakshagana for one month as part of their study on ‘classical Indian theatre’ during the one-year diploma course.

The training is supported by Poornaprajna Yakshagana Gurukula.

