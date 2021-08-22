Now, very heavy vehicles allowed on Shiradi Ghat

MANGALURU

The stretch at Donigal that was damaged in a landslip has been restored

The Hassan Deputy Commissioner on Saturday allowed movement of very heavy vehicles via Shiradi Ghat on National Highway 75 through the restored road stretch near Donigal in Hassan district.

However, all the traffic had to move in a single file on the affected stretch. All types of vehicles will be allowed during daytime, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m, Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish in his order said.

Vehicular traffic was prohibited through Shiradi Ghat since July 22 after a landslip at Donigal. Later, vehicles up to 20 tonne gross weight were allowed to operate since August 16. The NHAI, which undertook restoration work, recommended to the Hassan district administration on August 19 to allow movement of very heavy vehicles through the stretch during daytime in a single file.

Owing to heavy rain, the embankment of the highway near Donigal had witnessed large-scale landslip on the night of July 21. The Hassan district administration passed an order on July 22 prohibiting vehicular movement through the stretch.

The highway stretch, earlier with the National Highways Division of the Karnataka Public Works Department, was handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for four-lane work between Hassan and Maranahalli in Hassan district. Work on the four-lane road is progressing at a slow pace.

Barring movement of heavy and very heavy vehicles for nearly a month has considerably affected trade and commerce activities in the coastal region as the national highway has been the lifeline of the region connecting it to other regions in the State. While light motor vehicles and heavy vehicles up to six-wheels were allowed to operate on alternative routes, including Charmadi and Sampaje ghat roads, operators of heavy goods vehicles bore the brunt as they had to take circuitous routes.

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry had urged the Union Road Transport Ministry to immediately restore the affected stretch so that trade and commerce activities in the region were not affected. After heavy vehicles were allowed through the stretch from August 16, drivers of hundreds of very heavy vehicles, both from Mangaluru and Hassan directions, made attempts to enter the Shiradi Ghat but were prevented by the police. Consequently, they lined up at Gundya in Dakshina Kannada and Maranahalli in Hassan districts.