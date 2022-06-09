Now, people can message MCC on illegal business establishments in city

In its move to curb trading without licence, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has announced phone numbers to which citizens can report on illegal business establishments functioning in the city.

According to Akshy Sridhar, Commissioner of the corporation, people can send WhatsApp message to 9449007722 or call on 0824-222036. “The corporation will take necessary measures based on the complaints received,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr. Sridhar said that according to Sections 343 and 353 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, individuals must possess trade licences from the corporation for doing business. The trade licences must be renewed every March compulsorily. To make obtaining and renewing trade licence easier, the corporation has introduced an Online Software System Application.

Notwithstanding it, only 17,119 trade licences have been renewed for 2022-23. It has been brought to the notice of the corporation that the traders have been carrying out business without licences resulting in financial loss to the civic body, he said.

The Commissioner said that traders who possess expired licences are requested to apply for renewal before June 30, 2022. “Failing which, all licences will be withdrawn. After this, traders will have to apply for fresh licences again with appropriate documents. If these requirements are not met, the business will be deemed illegal,” the Commissioner said.

Measures will be taken to shut down all illegal businesses, wherein traders will be required to pay the old tax and water tariff dues along with fines, he said.

In case of discrepancies in the documents at the time of inspection, the corporation is eligible to take necessary legal action, Mr. Sridhar said.

In addition, the Commissioner said: “All traders are hereby informed to use Kannada as the primary language in the nameboards of the shops. Failing this, the trade licences will be cancelled and appropriate measures will be taken.”