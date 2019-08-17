Now, every police officer to perform beat duty in city

Strengthening the police beat system in the city, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha on Friday launched the ‘My Beat My Pride’ initiative that involves police officers performing beat duty once a month.

“It’s an effort to strengthen the beat system, which forms an important aspect of policing. By involving the officers, including me, in the beat duty, we are boosting the confidence of the beat constable, who is the face of the police for the residents of the locality,” Mr. Harsha said at the launch of the initiative.

Each constable/ head constable is assigned a beat comprising houses in about two lanes in a locality.

WhatsApp groups

A WhatsApp group consisting of 250 residents of each beat, along with beat constable, has been formed. There will be 756 such WhatsApp groups and each will have a police inspector of the police control room as the administrator.

Mr. Harsha said people can use this group to highlight grievances or share information regarding traffic problem, crime and also offer suggestions. “There will be continuous monitoring of these chats. We will act on those grievance and suggestions,” Mr. Harsha said. He added that this medium will be used by the police to share authenticated information with people that will help dispel rumours.

Once a week

All the officers, right from sub-inspector to the Commissioner, will perform beat duty along with the constable once every week. “We will serve summons, do police verification and other duties as assigned by the constable. This is to symbolise that we are here to serve the people,” he said.

On Friday, Mr. Harsha performed the beat duty between Kandatpalli and Mission Compound in Mangaluru North police station limits.

Welcoming the new initiative, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police T.C.M. Sharief hoped that this will not be shelved like earlier initiatives like community policing and mohalla committee.

“I have seen such initiatives taking a back-seat once there is crime or out break of law and order. I hope good practices are continued,” he said.

App in the offing

The city police will shortly launch a mobile app to help people volunteer for police beat work, said Mr. Harsha.

Mr. Harsha said people can book the time slot they want to volunteer with the area beat constable. “Our constable will contact the person and involve him in the beat work,” Mr. Harsha said.

He said people will be involved in non-policing works namely delivery of traffic fine challans and for crime prevention initiatives. “The app is being developed. We hope to release it in another two weeks,” Mr. Harsha said.