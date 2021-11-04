Now, consumers can pay water bills at post offices

This facility is being offered for the first time to people in the State

Consumers can now pay their water bills issued by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) at post offices.

Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar and Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division, N. Sriharsha said in a joint press release that the bills can be paid at 29 post offices.

According to them, such a provision of paying water bills at post offices has been enabled for the first time in the State.

Apart from the post offices within the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation, the bills can also be paid at other post offices of Mangaluru which are outside the jurisdiction of the MCC, they said.

“Customers can pay their bills even without presenting the bill but just giving the sequence number printed on the bill,” the release said. “It is a special Rajyotsava gift to all citizens of Mangaluru,” they said.

Service charges and GST are applicable for paying the bills. For transaction value up to ₹1,000 a consumer will have to pay a total of ₹6. For transaction value from ₹1,001 to ₹2,500 the total charge applicable is ₹12, from ₹2,501 to ₹5,000, it is ₹18 and for transaction value above ₹5,000 the charge will be ₹24.

The bills can be paid in post offices under the MCC limits at Ashoknagar, Baikampady, Bajal, Balmatta, Bejai, Boloor, District Court, Falnir, Fisheries College, Gandhinagar, Hampankatta, Kankanady, Katipalla, Kavoor, Kodiyalbail, Konchadi, Kulai, Kulshekar Head Post Office, Kulur, Leewell, Mangaluru Collectorate, Mangaluru Head Post Office, Mercarahills (Mallikatte), Padil, Panambur, Shakthinagar, Srinivasnagar, Surathkal, Vamanjoor.