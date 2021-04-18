Now come seed masks which grow into plants while thrown

MANGALURU

18 April 2021 17:15 IST

A social entrepreneurship called Paper Seed near Mangaluru has made such masks containing seeds like tulasi and tomato.

One-time face mask users now have the option of using such cotton masks which grow into plants while thrown.

A social entrepreneurship called Paper Seed near Mangaluru has made such masks containing seeds like tulasi and tomato.

Its founder who is also an artist Nitin Vas at Pakshikere told The Hindu that those masks have been made by cotton rags. “They are made from recycled rags and the inner linings are made from cotton cloth and they are thick enough to prevent infection,” he added.

Mr. Vas added: “Masks reach ocean, other water bodies, landfill sites thus polluting the environment. The eco-friendly masks like the one having seeds will add to the growth of plants.” The Paper Seed has made about 400 such masks now.

The artist said that those masks can’t be re-used after washing and meant for one-time use. “We will add such seeds which can grow as trees while making next batch of masks,” he said adding that demands for those masks have been placed from people in Chennai, Bengaluru, Madikeri and in other places where he has contacts. There is demand for mass production too.

Earlier, the Paper Seed had made eco-friendly ‘rakhis’ having seeds of tomato, cucumber, capsicum, tulasi, and the like for Raksha Bandhan.

It also makes eco-friendly jewellery, earrings, keychain, ladles, cups from coconut shells, driftwood sculptures, baskets from locally available creepers and climbers. Some of the other products include seed pens, bamboo toothbrush, designed paper mache, seed paper notepad, paper straw, recycled paper cards, newspaper seed pencils, organic agarbatti, and the like.

It had also made paper flags for Independence Day. Its other latest product included toys made from paper mache or paper pulp. He has named them as Mangaluru toys on the lines of Channapatna toys which are made from soft wood. Those toys reflected local culture.