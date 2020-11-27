Now, CAMPCO to regularly collect arecanut from farmers’ doorsteps

CAMPCO president S.R. Sathishchandra speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday.

27 November 2020 00:22 IST

With a turnover of ₹ 1,848 crore, Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Ltd. (CAMPCO) has earned a net profit of ₹ 32.24 crore in the financial year 2019-20, said CAMPCO president S.R. Satishchandra here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Satishchandra said that despite the lockdown in the month of March and restrictions following COVID-19, CAMPCO has been registering good sales and purchase of arecanut, pepper and rubber.

While arecanut worth ₹ 1,430 crore was purchased, arecanut worth ₹ 1,535.38 crore was sold. The purchase and sale of pepper was ₹ 37.77 crore and ₹ 28.08 crore and that of rubber ₹ 23.37 crore and ₹ 22 crore, respectively. Cocoa worth ₹ 91.39 crore was purchased. Chocolate worth ₹ 231 crore and copper sulphate worth ₹ 2.82 crore were sold in 2019-2020.

Mr. Satishchandra said that with CAMPCO obtaining permission from the State government and starting purchase of arecanut during the lockdown, the price of arecanut rose from ₹ 200 per kg to ₹ 400 per kg. “We started buying arecanut at ₹ 250 per kg. The present price of ₹ 400 has sustained for the last two months. This is the longest period in the history of CAMPCO that the price has remained high,” he said.

CAMPCO, he said, will start from January “Campco on Wheels” through which it will procure arecanut from the doorsteps of farmers. “We did it on a pilot basis in Puttur and purchased about 5,000 quitals of arecanut. We will do it on a regular basis from January,” he said and added that this facility will be helpful for farmers aged 60 and above.

In addition to the three units of windmills that generates 38.95 lakh units of power, CAMPCO has installed 500 kW roof-top solar system at its factory. It was moving towards self-sufficiency by utilising 7 lakh units through solar generation. The annual energy requirement of the factory from KPTCL was around 65 lakh units.

Mr. Satishchandra said that CAMPCO has proposed to increase the medical relief amount for its active members for dialysis, angioplasty, open heart surgery and kidney transplant. It was tying up with Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology, Puttur, to establish a state-of-the-art soil testing centre. Master godowns have come up in Baikampady, Belthangady and Thrissur to help farmers store their produce, he said.