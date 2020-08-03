Now, a video lesson on ‘Love for Animals’

Sunil Kumar, an English teacher from Government Higher Primary School, Aletty village, near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, has made available his video lesson on “Love for Animals” of Class 5 not just for his students but also others.
The lesson, which relates to Ramana Maharshi’s Love for Animals, is the first of his video lesson series titled “Study Clinic”. It is available on YouTube. Since its posting on Saturday, it has seen 1.6k views.
Mr. Kumar has been shooting short video lessons and sharing them with his students on WhatsApp as part of his daily online teaching activity since July. “When I showed this to my cousins, they asked me to make use of technology and help other students. This made me launch the video series,” he added.
“Love for Animals” is the first English lesson for students of Class 5 studying the State syllabus.
His experience in holding Gubbachhi Spoken English sessions for students helped him in framing the lesson plan. “The e-content, which is used in the smart classroom sessions, helped me in refining my content,” he said.
