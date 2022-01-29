Notification on circle in the final stages

District in-charge Minister Sunil Kumar during his visit to the Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru on Friday.

MANGALURU

29 January 2022 00:51 IST

Minister Sunil Kumar says he was not aware of activists putting up name boards at Lady Hill Circle

Stating that he was not aware of activists of the Bajrang Dal and members of another organisation placing a name board that said Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle at the Lady Hill Circle here, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Friday said that the State Government has no objection to the act of these activists who want to expedite the process of issuance of a notification.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple, which was established by reformer Narayana Guru, Mr. Kumar said that the Mangaluru City Corporation has already passed a resolution to name Lady Hill Circle as Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle. The demand is pending for a long time and it is in the hearts of many. “Issuance of notification by the State Government is in the final stages,” he said. While Bajrang Dal activists placed the name board on Wednesday, activists of Biruver Kudla placed more such boards on Friday.

“We do not have any objections to some organisations placing name boards at the circle, which, I heard, has been done with an intention to expedite the process of the issuance of notification,” Mr. Kumar said. “I am not aware of these activities. I will discuss about it with the Deputy Commissioner (K.V. Rajendra),” he said.

Accusing the Kerala Government of creating an unnecessary controversy over non-selection of float in the of Narayana Guru for this year’s Republic Day Parade, Mr. Kumar said that the Kerala Government has not revealed the real reason for non-selection of its float.

Criticising the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress for politicising the issue, Mr. Kumar said that the BJP will not make use of Narayana Guru for political purposes but it will continue to have schemes and programmes that propagate the ideals professed by the reformer.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar had darshan at the Kadri Manjunatha Temple. He then visited Mangaladevi and Gokarnanatha temples.. He also visited another temple on Car Street and then, the District BJP office.