Notification for Council byelection to be issued on September 26

The notification for the October 21 byelection to Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Local Authorities’ Constituency will be issued on Thursday.

October 3 is the last date to file nominations, which will be scrutinised on October 4. The last date for withdrawing nominations is October 7.

The counting will be held on October 24. The election process will be completed on October 28. The model code of conduct will be in force till then. The election will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 21.

The byelection will be held to the seat vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary who has been elected as the Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. The vacancy was created on June 15, 2024, following Mr. Poojary’s resignation to the Council. His term in the Council was till January 5, 2028.

The constituency has 6,037 voters with 392 polling booths. Of the voters, 3,551 are in Dakshina Kannada and 2,486 are in Udupi district. Dakshina Kannada has 234 polling booths while Udupi district has 158 booths.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan clamped prohibitory orders in 100 m radius of his office from September 26 to 6 p.m. on October 7 which is the last day for withdrawing nominations. He said, in a release, that only five persons can enter the office of the Election Officer while submitting the nomination and only three vehicles, including that of candidate, can be parked on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner.