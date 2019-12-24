Notices will be issued to those who have kept their land fallow, says DC

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh said on Monday that the district administration would issue notices to those who had kept their lands fallow. He was speaking at the inaugural function of a conference on sustainable energy in livelihoods, agriculture and conserved occupations organised by the district administration, Selco Foundation, Bharatiya Vikas Trust, Janashikshana Trust, Namma Bhoomi and Kadike Trust.

Mr. Jagadeesh said the administration had powers to re-acquire the lands that had been left fallow. In the backdrop of farmers giving up agriculture, the groundwater table was going down. “Why should the government not take back agricultural lands that are left fallow? We will take further action based on the replies to our notices.” he said.

There were model farmers who had shown that despite increasing input costs, lower yield and shortage of labour, agriculture could still be profitable. Both the farmers and youth should return to agriculture. They should plant sandalwood and teak saplings so that they could get better returns in the long run, he said.

Handicrafts were the life of the country. But it was sad that many handicraft and cottage industries were in bad shape. It was necessary to review them. Villages were slowly becoming old age homes with rural people migrating to the towns and cities, he said.

If only the glory of the villages returned, the country could become strong. If not there would be problems. Nearly 50% of the population of the country comprised of youth. Nearly 50% of the graduates in the country were unemployable. They required training in skill development to become employable, Mr. Jagadeesh said.

T. Ashok Pai, Managing Trustee of Bharatiya Vikas Trust, presided over the inaugural function. Mohan Bhaskar Hegde, CEO of Selco, Guruprakash, Assistant General Manager, and others were present.