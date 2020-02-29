Notices issued to the builder on two occasions

The Mangaluru City Corporation had issued notices to the builders of the hotel, where a landslip occurred on Friday killing two labourers, on two occasions, according to a Town Planning section official.

Town Planning Officer Balakrishna Gowda said authorities of St. Aloysius High School, which is adjoining the under-construction hotel, and an advocate had lodged complaints with the civic body expressing their apprehension over the safety while building the retaining wall.

“On both occasions we issued notices to the agency and asked them to take necessary precautions in constructing the retaining wall,” Mr. Gowda said.

A parent of the student studying in the St. Aloysius School said after filing the complaint the school management closed the way leading to the school’s play ground fearing landslip.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India has demanded an independent inquiry by the district administration to find out the persons guilty in the incident.