Notices issued to occupants of two complexes for non-payment of taxes

A team of Mangaluru City Corporation officials, led by Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer, on Wednesday served notices to the occupants of two residential-cum-commercial complexes for the non-payment of taxes.
Officials first visited Pio Mall on Jail Road and found five establishments which were operating without trade licences. There were also a few flats that had not paid property tax.
Revenue of nearly ₹8 lakh was due to the MCC from them and notices were served to them.
The team then visited Diamond City at Marnamikatte where they found owners of 12 flats who have not paid property tax. There were a few commercial establishments without trade licence. Revenue of nearly ₹12 lakh was due from these alleged defaulters.
Notices were served to them and they were asked to clear the due in a week’s time, an MCC official added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor