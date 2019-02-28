Notices issued to occupants of two complexes for non-payment of taxes

A team of Mangaluru City Corporation officials, led by Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer, on Wednesday served notices to the occupants of two residential-cum-commercial complexes for the non-payment of taxes.

Officials first visited Pio Mall on Jail Road and found five establishments which were operating without trade licences. There were also a few flats that had not paid property tax.

Revenue of nearly ₹8 lakh was due to the MCC from them and notices were served to them.

The team then visited Diamond City at Marnamikatte where they found owners of 12 flats who have not paid property tax. There were a few commercial establishments without trade licence. Revenue of nearly ₹12 lakh was due from these alleged defaulters.

Notices were served to them and they were asked to clear the due in a week’s time, an MCC official added.