Notice to be issuedto CBSE schools notteaching Kannada

The district administration has decided to issue notices to schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the district that are not teaching Kannada or teaching it as a second language.

Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa, who was presiding over a meeting on Kannada implementation here on Thursday, said that all schools affiliated to CBSE should teach Kannada as a second language. However, there are complaints that several schools have been teaching Kannada as a third language, she said.

In this background, the Primary and Secondary Education Department should issue notices to such schools, Ms. Roopa directed the Deputy Director of Public Instructions. She also directed the department to immediately conduct an inspection of all schools to verify whether Kannada was being taught as a second language.

DDPI Walter D’mello said that the department has already formed a team of officials to verify Kannada teaching in CBSE schools. The team would start the inspection work immediately, he said.

Meanwhile, it was brought to Additional Deputy Commissioner’s notice that Kannada was not being taught in Kendriya Vidyalayas in the district. Ms. Roopa said that the Deputy Commissioner would take up the issue in the next meeting with Kendriya Vidyalayas.

She said that all government offices in the district should have Kannada Implementation Committee and heads of departments should periodically verify implementation of the language. Registration marks of government vehicles should have Kannada letters and numbers along with English. Circulars and announcements should compulsorily be in Kannada, she said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Roopa directed officials concerned to get prepared for a review meeting to be chaired by Kannada Development Authority Chairman in Mangaluru next week.