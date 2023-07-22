Notice issued to NHAI over death of motorist in Panambur

July 22, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police has issued notice to the project director of the National Highways Authority of India, Mangaluru, asking why action should not be taken against the NHAI in connection with death of 69-year motorist Titus Ferrao in Panambur on July 18.

The notice was issued by the Mangaluru Traffic North police on Saturday.

The NHAI has been asked to provide details of the action taken to fill potholes and craters on the stretch of NH 75 between Baikampady and Kuloor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titus Ferrao slowed down his scooter to negotiate a crater and was hit by a lorry that was trailing his vehicle and he died on the spot.

Activists quoted decisions of the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court and demanded action against the NHAI for alleged negligence in filling potholes and craters.

Speaking at a meeting at the Dakshina Kannada Garrage Owners’ Association to hear grievances related to traffic here on Saturday, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said the city police have taken serious view of the death of motorist and has issued notice to the NHAI.

A week ago, Mr. Jain said letters were written to the NHAI, the Mangaluru City Corporation, and the Public Works Department asking them to fill potholes on the roads in the city.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has been apprised of the seriousness of the issue, he said.

To a question about need of a traffic signal at the busy Kotekar Beeri junction, Mr. Jain said decision will be taken after scientific assessment.

“I am personally in favour of having signals and removing traffic policemen from those areas.”

Motorists should get used to spending a bit more time in reaching the destination by passing through traffic signals, he said.

On some city buses continuing the use of vacuum horns, Mr. Jain said despite over six meeting with the city bus operators in the last six months, the police was yet to get the desired cooperation from bus operators.

“We will continue with enforcement and traffic awareness exercise,” he said.

Mr. Jain reiterated his appeal asking people to volunteer as traffic wardens and help the city police in regulation of traffic movement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P.Dinesh Kumar, attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.