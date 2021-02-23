Nothing wrong in seeking reservation: Ex-CM

‘Backward Classes Commission has to recommend to the government’

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said there was nothing wrong in the Panchamasali Lingayat community demanding reservation and said the demand could be met if the community was eligible for such a reservation under the Constitution and if the State government recommends for the same.

Interacting with reporters after launching the six-day 108-km Janadhwani Padayatra organised by Udupi District Congress Committee at Hejmady, he said there was no constitutional crisis over the demand of Panchamasalis. He said, “There is a Permanent Backward Classes Commission in the State that should examine the demand and make recommendations.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he did not perceive the March 4 deadline given by the community to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as blackmail tactics. He said, “They are asking for it. It is left to the government to decide on their demands as per the Constitution.”

Responding to accusation that I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group Founder founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan had paid off political leaders, including him and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “I have not taken even 5 paise from anyone. I do not need it.”

He said he was right in refusing to donate for the Ram temple in Ayodhya and added he was donating to one being built in his village.

Speaking at Udupi later, Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP for spreading communal hatred in coastal Karnataka. “It was a place where many religions co-existed peacefully. However the BJP has now changed it into an experimental ground to spew communal hatred. BJP was engaged in dividing society in the name of religion.”

The padyatra which will end at Shiroor in Udupi district has been organised to highlight what the Congress said the anti-people policies of the Union and State governments.

Earlier interacting with reporters at Mangaluru International Airport, Mr. Siddaramaiah dared BJP to ban the People’s Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).