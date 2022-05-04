Not much demand for Tulu films on OTT platforms, says Vijaykumar Kodialbail

Film director Vijaykumar Kodialbail. File | Photo Credit: Manjunath H.S.

May 04, 2022 04:22 IST

Tulu films are yet to make a mark in the OTT (over the top) platforms, said Tulu film director Vijaykumar Kodialbail in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters to announce the release of Tulu film, ‘Bhojaraj MBBS’, in Dubai and other cities in West Asia, Mr. Kodialbail said that there is not much demand for Tulu films on the OTT platforms. ”We do not know the reason, but its intriguing why Tulu films, which are known for their comedy content, are not being featured on the OTT platforms,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Kodialbail, who has played a role in Bhojaraj MBBS, said that a Mangaluru-based OTT platform, which promised screening Tulu films, failed to take off. A new OTT platform has been launched for screening Kannada and Tulu films.

“This platform has purchased screening rights for a few Tulu films. It has planned to screen some Tulu web series. Hope this new OTT platform gives the necessary impetus to the growth of Tulu films in the OTT platform,” he said.

Ismail Moodushedde, director of Bhojaraj MBBS, said that he will consider screening his film in the OTT platform after completing film is screened in cinemas.

Screening

Mr. Moodushedde said that his film will be screened in six multiplexes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from May 6. It will be screened in multiplexes in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain from May 20. Bhojraj MBBS was released on February 18 and was on show for 56 days in different parts of the State, he said.

The film’s lead actor and comedian Bhojaraj Vamanjoor and heroine Sheetal Nayak also spoke.