Not all dengue cases are being reported, says MLC Dhananajya Sarji

Published - July 06, 2024 06:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dhananjaya Sarji, MLC, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dhananjaya Sarji, MLC, on Saturday accused the State government of not doing much to tackle rising cases of dengue and said not all cases were being reported by healthcare institutions.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the executive committee of the BJP’s Dakshina Kannada district unit, Dr. Sarji said cases of dengue were drastically rising across the State and the government was doing little to tackle it. As many as 6,300 cases have been reported so far this year and this was just one tenth of the prevailing cases, he claimed.

Stating that there was under-reporting of dengue cases, Dr. Sarji accused the government of failing to set up a mechanism for reporting all cases.

The government at the outset should provide nets and mosquito repellents to people staying in areas where cases have been reported. Steps should be taken to strengthen the ongoing exercise of reducing sources where the dengue-carrying mosquito breed. The government should also ensure that dengue-infected persons get proper treatment and care, he added.

