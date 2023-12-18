Not a single day goes without repair work on Fr. Muller Road, rues former MLC Ivan D’Souza at Mayor’s Janaspandana

December 18, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza said he has not seen road cutting work being halted for even a single day on the recently widened Fr. Muller Road between Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital and Nandigudda.

Declared a model road three-and-a-half years ago, Fr. Muller Road witnesses road cutting and repair works every day at different places, Mr. D’Souza told Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur at the Mayor’s Janaspandana here on Monday. An earthmover was permanently stationed near Valencia Circle for over a year.

He regretted random road cutting across the city by different agencies without coordination. The Mangalore Autorickshaw and Car Drivers’ Cooperative (MACO) Society, of which he is the president, lost ₹38 lakh business last year as its petrol pump at Balmatta remained cut off from the main road, he noted.

Mr. D’Souza was also critical of the city administration’s move to push private city buses to the State Bank Bus Terminal. People going to areas around State Bank have to walk extra because of this, he said.

Unauthorised buildings

Social activist G. Hanumanth Kamath chided the city corporation for failing to demolish over 400 unauthorised buildings despite successive Commissioners passing orders to that effect. While owners of some buildings had obtained court stay orders, other had not and nothing prevented the MCC from demolishing such buildings, he said, and demanded to know the reasons for the laxity.

He also charged the MCC revenue department with inefficiency in calculating and collecting revenues from advertisement hoardings. Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rekha J. Shetty said the department now has collected information on hoardings in the city and would collect appropriate license fee, besides compelling hoarding owners to exhibit license number and validity period on hoardings. Of the 980 identified hoardings, 138 were unauthorised, she said, adding penalty would be levied on the concerned.

Krishna Bhat from KHB Colony complained about absence of footpath between Kavoor and Bondel on Airport Road and traffic problems at Kavoor Junction. G.K. Bhat demanded construction of the Satellite Bus Terminal at Pumpwell, bus shelters across the city, and completion of infrastructure at State Bank Terminal.

Umanath Kotekar from Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust, Mulihithlu, demanded permanent solution for solid waste disposal and traffic issues in the City. MCC should formulate separate solid waste and traffic policies for the overall development of the City, he demanded.

The Mayor assured to address all the issues raised.