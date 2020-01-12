Northeast needs special attention: P.B. Acharya

P.B. Acharya, former Governor of Nagaland, said on Saturday that the Northeast demanded special attention from the empowered States of the country. He was speaking after receiving the New Year Awards 2020 sponsored by Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Academy of General Education, Syndicate Bank and Manipal Media Network Ltd. here.

Besides Mr. Acharya, the other recipients of the award 2020 are: A.G. Kodgi, former MLA; K.R. Kamath, former Chairman and MD, Punjab National Bank; M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation; and Pratap Kumar, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Kasturba Medical College. The New Year Awards are being given since 1941.

Mr. Acharya said all eight states of the Northeast had international borders and were backward in terms of development. Many infiltrators had entered the Northeast resulting in a demographic change. Major universities from other States can lead by initiating various programmes for development and emotional integration, he said.

Mr. Kodgi said the country could progress only when it focused on the development of villages. Mr. Kamath said that banking had undergone a lot of changes in the last four decades — from trust based to doubting, proactive to reactive, outgoing to self-protective. Dakshina Kannada, known as the cradle of banking, which at one time had a banker in every household will be left with only one public sector and one private sector bank. “But I am sure our legacy of banking will continue in the times to come,” he said.

Mr. Alva said that it was a misconception that wealth and fame are important. Instead it was ideals that were more important than these two. Dr. Kumar said that one should focus on the strengths and prioritise one’s time and create a timeline of activities. People should do a little self analysis at the end of each working day, he said.

H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, Vasanti R. Pai, Trustee, Ranjan R. Pai, Registrar, Academy of General Education, T. Satish U. Pai, Managing Director, Manipal Media Network Ltd., T. Ashok Pai, Secretary, Dr. T.M.A. Pai Foundation, and Bhaskar Hande, General Manager, Syndicate Bank, were present.