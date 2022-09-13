Non participation of CM in Narayana Guru Jayanthi is condemnable, says Ramanath Rai

Non-participation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the State-level Narayana Guru Jayanthi is akin to showing disrespect to the great social reformer, said senior Congress leader and former Bantwal MLA B. Ramanath Rai here on Monday, September 12.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rai said that Karnataka government has cut down in the text books the references to Narayana Guru. The Central government did not allow Kerala government to take out tableaux of the reformer during the Republic Day parade. By not participating in the Jayanti held on September 10, Mr. Bommai has continued with the practice of Bharatiya Janata Party of disrespecting the reformer.

Instead of participating in the Jayanti on September 10, Mr. Bommai had taken part in the programme in Doddaballapur related to three years rule of the BJP in the State. Even Chief Secretary and other State-level officers failed to attend the Nayarana Guru Jayanti. The Jayanti, therefore, turned out to be a local event and was restricted to Dakshina Kannada. The Congress condemns the disrespectful conduct of Mr. Bommai towards Narayana Guru, Mr. Rai said.

Referring to the statement of Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar that Jayanti of reformers should be held among people, Mr. Rai said as per the analogy of Mr. Kumar, Narayana Guru Jayanti should have been held at Kudroli Gokarnanateshwara Temple in Kudroli, which was established by the great reformer.