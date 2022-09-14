Non-participation of CM doesn’t amount to disrespecting Narayana Guru: Harikrishna Bantwal

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 14, 2022 23:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Hari Krishna Bantwal, vice-president of BJP Dakshina Kannada unit, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Affirming the commitment of Bharatiya Janata Party in the values espoused by reformer Narayana Guru, BJP district vice-president Harikrishna Bantwal on Wednesday said non-participation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the State-level Jayanti of the reformer in Mangaluru on September 10 does not amount to showing disrespect to the reformer.

Reacting to the statement of former Bantwal MLA B. Ramanath Rai, Mr. Bantwal told reporters that it is not necessary for the Chief Minister to participate in all Jayantis. “District In-charge Minister (V. Sunil Kumar) led the Narayana Guru Jayanti in Mangaluru in which people from across the communities participated. It is not possible for Chief Minister to participate in all Jayantis,” he said. The programme was not held at Kudroli Gokarnanateshwara temple founded by Narayana Guru as there were lot of pre-scheduled rituals and programmes related to Jayanti at the temple.

In a press conference recently, Mr. Rai said non-participation of Chief Minister in Narayana Guru Jayanti in Mangaluru was akin to showing disrespect to the great reformer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bantwal said Mr. Rai has no moral authority to accuse BJP of showing disrespect for Narayana Guru as he and other Congress leaders have shown scant regard for the reformer in the past. Mr. Bantwal said Mr. Rai supported the Congress councillors who opposed the Mangaluru City Corporation’s move to name Lady Hill Circle after Narayana Guru. Mr. Rai was among the Congress leaders in the car of Siddaramaiah when the later as Chief Minister skipped attending the Mangaluru Dasara at Kudroli temple in 2016.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Congress is trying to needlessly trying to create controversy regarding Narayana Guru, Mr. Bantwal said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app