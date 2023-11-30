Non cooperation of Karnataka government for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is cheap politics, says Shobha Karandlaje

November 30, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Thursday that the State government has indulged in cheap politics by issuing an oral instruction to Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers not to participate in the launch of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra of the Union government in Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi after flagging off the yatra at Ambalpady Gram Panchayat in Udupi, she said that the State government has shown non cooperation for the yatra.

She alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is doing politics in development matters. “He is showing the seeds of political venom among officials,” the Minister alleged, adding that mutual cooperation is required in a federal government system.

The Minister claimed that the yatra is not a programme of any party but one of the Union government to ensure that the Centre’s welfare schemes reached the deserved.

If the benefits of the Union government schemes did not reach the people, Mr. Siddaramaiah is responsible for the same, she said.

Referring to the State government withdrawing the consent given to the CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shiva Kumar, she said that the policy of the Congress government is to protect the “corrupt people”. The case has been withdrawn at a crucial moment.

The Minister said that she is confident that the judiciary may not agree to withdraw the case.