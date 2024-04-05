Nominations of 10 candidates each in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru LS constituencies found to be in order

April 05, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nominations of 10 each candidates were found to be in order in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday, when the Returning Officers undertook scrutiny of the papers filed.

While nomination of one candidate out of 11 candidates was rejected in Dakshina Kannada, nominations of three candidates out of 13 in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru were rejected, said official releases. April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Nominations of Padmaraj R. Poojary of the Indian National Congress, Capt. Brijesh Chowta of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kanthappa Alangar of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Durga Prasad of the Karunada Sevaka Party, Prajakiya Manohara of the Uttama Prajakeeya Party, M. Ranjini of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi and Independent candidates Deepak Rajesh Cohleo, Maxim Pinto, Satish Boodumakki, and Supreeth Poojary Kateel were found to be in order for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, said Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan.

In Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, nomination papers of K. Jayaprakash Hegde from the Indian National Congress, Kota Shrinivas Poojary from the Bharatiya Janata Party, K.T. Radhakrishna from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Supreeth Kumar Poojary of the Janahitha Party, R. Shabareesh of Karunada Sevaka Party, L. Ranganatha Gowda of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, M.K. Dayananda of the Proutist Sarva Samaj Party, B.K. Sachin of the Uttama Prajakiya Party and Independent candidates Sudhir Kanchan and Vijay Kumar, were found to be in order, according to Returning Officer and Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari. Nominations of Independent candidates K.R. Kusuma, Raj Ballal and H. Suresh Poojary were rejected.

