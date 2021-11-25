Nomination papers of seven candidates found to be in order for Council polls

MANGALURU

Those filed by an Independent rejected

Nomination papers of seven out of eight candidates contesting the biennial elections from the local authorities constituency of Dakshina Kannada-Udupi were found to be in order on Wednesday.

A release here said that, in all, eight candidates had submitted 14 sets of nomination papers to the Returning Officer and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner.

The nomination papers were verified in the auditorium of the district office on Wednesday where 13 sets of papers were found to be in order and the one filed by an Independent candidate was rejected.

While Congress candidate Manjunath Bhandari had filed three sets of nomination papers, BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojari had filed four sets.

Meanwhile, SDPI candidate Ismail Shafi K., one, Independent candidates Kaushik D. Shetty two, Naveen Kumar Rai, one, Nithin Kumar, one and Shashidhar M., had filed one set of nomination papers.

All these nominations were found to be in order. Candidates may withdraw their nominations till 3 p.m. on November 26.

The nomination papers of independent candidate Supreeth Kumar Poojari was rejected, said Returning Officer and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.