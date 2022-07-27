BJP co-spokesperson nominated to ICAR panel

A. Shivakumar

July 27, 2022 01:16 IST

Udupi district BJP co-spokesperson A. Shivakumar was nominated as a member of the managing committee of Indian Council for Agricultural Research’s Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute, Goa.

A communique from the Udupi district BJP unit here said that the nomination was made by the ICAR on the recommendation of district BJP president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak to the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

Mr. Shivakumar had been the vice-president of Ambalapady Gram Panchaya. He was its member two times. He was also vice-president of the district BJP Backward Classes Morcha.