Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath on Thursday said that there will be no weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada from this week. In a statement here, Mr. Kamath said that he had urged district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari to discontinue the weekend curfew in view of hardship being faced by residents in buying essentials. Considering his plea, the Minister has asked the concerned to issue appropriate orders. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra issued an official order subsequently saying that there will be no weekend curfew in the district till May 24.
No weekend curfew
Special Correspondent
MANGALURU,
May 13, 2021 22:33 IST
Special Correspondent
MANGALURU,
May 13, 2021 22:33 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 13, 2021 10:33:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/no-weekend-curfew/article34552640.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story