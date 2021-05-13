Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath on Thursday said that there will be no weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada from this week. In a statement here, Mr. Kamath said that he had urged district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari to discontinue the weekend curfew in view of hardship being faced by residents in buying essentials. Considering his plea, the Minister has asked the concerned to issue appropriate orders. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra issued an official order subsequently saying that there will be no weekend curfew in the district till May 24.