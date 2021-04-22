There will be no water supply in some areas in the city for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Friday. The affected areas are Surathkal, Katipalla, NITK, MCF, Kuluru, Kavoor, parts of Kodical, PVS Circle area, Lady Hill and Bunder. It is for maintenance works at the Thumbe pumping station.
No water supply tomorrow
MANGALURU,
April 22, 2021 00:36 IST
