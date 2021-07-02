No vaccination camps for college students in DK today

Mangaluru

02 July 2021 20:11 IST

There will be no COVID-19 vaccination camps for college students in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

Only the second dose of Covishield will be administered at all primary and urban health centres in Mangaluru Taluk and at the Belthangady Taluk Hospital and the primary health centre in Ujire.

The second dose of Covishield, first and second doses of Covaxin will be given to the public at the Government Wenlock Hospital in the city.

In addition, NRIs can also take the jabs in the same hospital, according to a relase from the District Health and Family Welfare Officer.

Meanwhile, 7,057 college students, teachers and non-teaching staff were given the jabs at 24 vaccination sites in the district on Friday. Of them, 5,649 were students, 690 were teachers, and 718 were non-teaching staff.

In addition, 15,818 persons were given the vaccination in the district on the day.