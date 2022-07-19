No undertrials languishing for long in Mangaluru, Udupi prisons

Only a few undertrials in Udupi District Prison waiting to complete bail formalities

While there are no undertrials languishing in Mangaluru and Udupi district prisons for a long time, there are only few undertrials in Udupi District Prison waiting to complete the formalities for release on bail.

The issue of undertrials has come to light after concerns expressed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana about prolonged incarceration of undertrials. “From hasty indiscriminate arrests, to difficulty in obtaining bail, the process leading to the prolonged incarceration of undertrials needs urgent attention,” he said while speaking at the legal services’ meet in Jaipur in Rajasthan on July 16.

Superintendent of Udupi District Prison S.P. Patil told The Hindu that Chairman and Member Secretary of Udupi District Legal Services Authority have been visiting the prison every week and inquiring the inmates. As part of the inquiry, the DLSA has been keeping a tab on long staying inmates, who are eligible for bail, and those who have obtained bail but unable to provide surety and satisfy other conditions for release.

As per Section 436 (A) of the Criminal Procedure Code, he said, an undertrial, who has undergone detention extending upto one half of the maximum period of imprisonment for an offence (not being an offence for which the punishment of death has been specified), he or she can be released by court on personal bond.

Mr. Patil said of the 145 undetrails in the prison there are none who are languishing for a long time in the prison. There are three undertrials, who have obtained bail but are not released as they are yet to get surety. “These three undertrials have repeatedly violated bail conditions. Hence no surety has so far come forward for them. The DLSA has been appraised about this issue,” he said.

Similarly, there are no undertrials languishing for long time in the Mangaluru District Prison. Presently, there are 340 undertrials in the prison. Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority Chairman Ravindra M. Joshi and Member Secretary B.G. Shobha have been regularly visiting the prison and speaking to the inmates.