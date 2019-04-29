‘No threat to govt. even after LS poll results’

Minister for Urban Development U.T. Khader said here on Sunday that the State government is stable and will remain so.

Speaking to reporters at the Thumbe vented dam site after inspecting the water storage level at the dam, the Minister said that the results of the Lok Sabha election, which will be announced on May 23, will in no way affect the coalition government.

“We have required numbers to lead the government. Whatever will be the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections the coalition government will continue,” he said.

Mr. Khader said that there is no link to the stability of the government and some current political developments in the State.