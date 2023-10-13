ADVERTISEMENT

No tableaux related to Daivaradhana during Mangaluru Dasara procession

October 13, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Tableaux of ‘Daivaradhana’ and performance by ‘Nasik’ band teams will not be allowed during the Shobha Yatra on October 23, which will mark the culmination of Mangaluru Dasara of Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, said H.S. Sairam, the president of temple management committee, in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Chairing meeting of those participating in Shobha Yatra, Mr. Sairam said the Shobha Yatra will have tableaux that reflects the local culture, heritage and traditions. He said the temple committee has framed certain guidelines for the Shobha Yatra, which all stakeholders should follow. He sought cooperation for smooth conduct of the 10-day long festival and the Shobha Yatra.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Mahesh Kumar, Temple Committee Treasurer R. Padmaraj and Temple Trustee Ravishankar Mijar also spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US