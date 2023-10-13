No tableaux related to Daivaradhana during Mangaluru Dasara procession

October 13, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - MANGALURU

Tableaux of ‘Daivaradhana’ and performance by ‘Nasik’ band teams will not be allowed during the Shobha Yatra on October 23, which will mark the culmination of Mangaluru Dasara of Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, said H.S. Sairam, the president of temple management committee, in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Chairing meeting of those participating in Shobha Yatra, Mr. Sairam said the Shobha Yatra will have tableaux that reflects the local culture, heritage and traditions. He said the temple committee has framed certain guidelines for the Shobha Yatra, which all stakeholders should follow. He sought cooperation for smooth conduct of the 10-day long festival and the Shobha Yatra.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Mahesh Kumar, Temple Committee Treasurer R. Padmaraj and Temple Trustee Ravishankar Mijar also spoke.

